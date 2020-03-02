Literary session

LAHORE:The English Literary Society in association with Lahore City of Literature held a session on the novel “Bhaid” by Muhammad Asim Butt at Town Hall, premises of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation. Speakers Prof. Anwarul Haq, Rubia Jilani, Javaid Aftab, Ashfaq Rashid, Raza Naeem, Dr. Ibrar Ahmad, Shiraz Altaf, Faisal Awan and Aftab Khan said the novel based on vernacular literature presented native, local and indigenous themes. They declared it a traditional, realistic, descriptive and analytic novel with touches of neoclassic diction and purple prose. The writers stated the novelist had deplored disordered haste, condemned social ills and rapped rise of commercialism in the Walled City as they turned people short-tempered, ending historical, cultural and traditional heritage in the city. “The novel depicts clarity, directness and continuity and its title “mystery” relates to a network of paths from where some found themselves helpless at the crossroads and those who searched for meaningfulness of life in the mortal world,” they added. English Literary Society President Mirza Athar Baig and Farooq Khalid and Zafar Spal were also present.