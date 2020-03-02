CM Punjab grieved

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressing deep grief over the death of three youngsters in a road accident near Pir Makki area has sought a report from the administration and police authorities about the accident. Usman Buzdar while expressing heartfelt sympathies and sorrow with the heirs of deceased youngsters assured them that they would be provided with justice at any cost. Usman Buzdar directed that stern action should be taken against the truck driver who was found responsible for causing the accident.