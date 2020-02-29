tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wasteful spending and prodigality of our white elephant type of bureaucrats and technocrats are considered the root cause of our economy which is in shambles. But there is no one to take notice of the various governmental organizations, both at the federal and provincial levels, and direct them to eliminate inappropriate or unnecessary spending.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Wasteful spending and prodigality of our white elephant type of bureaucrats and technocrats are considered the root cause of our economy which is in shambles. But there is no one to take notice of the various governmental organizations, both at the federal and provincial levels, and direct them to eliminate inappropriate or unnecessary spending.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad