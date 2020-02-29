close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
Wasteful spending

Newspost

 
Wasteful spending and prodigality of our white elephant type of bureaucrats and technocrats are considered the root cause of our economy which is in shambles. But there is no one to take notice of the various governmental organizations, both at the federal and provincial levels, and direct them to eliminate inappropriate or unnecessary spending.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

