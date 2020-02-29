‘Not only unacceptable, it’s stupid’: UN head on inequality against women

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called women’s inequality “stupid” and a cause for global shame on Thursday, as he pledged to press governments to end discriminatory laws in the face of a “strong and relentless pushback” against women’s rights.

While Guterres did not name and shame, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has led a push at the U.N. against the promotion of sexual and reproductive health services for women because the administration sees that as code for abortion.

Speaking ahead of the annual meeting of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women in New York next month, Guterres warned that the state of women’s rights was dire and said he would seek to end “default male thinking” across the United Nations.

“Just as slavery and colonialism were a stain on previous centuries, women’s inequality should shame us all in the 21st. Because it is not only unacceptable; it is stupid,” Guterres said in a speech to The New School in New York.

He said legal protections against rape and domestic violence were being diluted or rolled back and that in 34 countries rape within marriage was still legal.“There is a strong and relentless pushback against women’s rights,” Guterres said. “Women’s sexual and reproductive rights are under threat from different sides.”

Language promoting women’s sexual and reproductive health is long-agreed internationally, including in resolutions adopted by the Security Council in 2009 and 2013 and several resolutions adopted annually by the 193-member General Assembly.

However, the United States under Trump has pushed to remove such language from new U.N. resolutions. The Trump administration also cut funding in 2017 for the U.N. Population Fund because it believed it was linked to an abortion program, but the U.N. said that was an inaccurate perception.