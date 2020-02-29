Pindi needs more PSL matches next season

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) became an instant hit as it reached Rawalpindi with the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United Thursday evening.

The overwhelming response of locals has guaranteed that organisers would not feel any hesitation in allotting Pindi more matches in next edition after watching crowd thronging the venue to watch cricket heroes in action in the fifth edition.

Despite the fact the Pindi and Islamabad are cities of VIPs who always have their quotas in ticket allocation, the Stadium during the first match hardly offered open spaces. Possibly only those seats were seen vacant where some of these VIPs never turned up even after getting hold of free passes.

Elsewhere it was all packed with crowd enjoying every delivery with unprecedented excitement. Irrespective of Islamabad United being a local outfit, there was no dearth of support for Quetta Gladiators and even on some occasions Quetta looked like a favorite outfit of the locals.

“Sarfraz Ahmad is my hero and I love to watch him keeping behind the stumps and whenever he bats. Though unluckily he is no more leads the national team in any format, I still believe he is the best leader on the field, the country’s cricket has produced in recent times,” Ahmad Kamal who bought Rs one thousand ticket to watch his favorite team Quetta Gladiators in action, said. He maintained that Quetta were worthy defending champions of the League. “Quetta have got the best pace bowling attack and most eye catching also. Watching Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and T Mills bowling for one team is something very exciting. Even Sohail Khan is a good seamer. So, I think the team has world class attack-definitely the best in the League.”

Saifullah Tariq, a local club cricketer also backed Quetta during their debut PSL match at Pindi Stadium. “We love Quetta because of Sarfraz, Moin Khan and Viv Richard combination. They have team that know the game very well. I watched Moin and Richards only on TV, yet I believe they were class acts.” United also has their support in numbers. “Islamabad United is home team for us so we are to stand for them. No matter who is playing and who is leading the team, United are my favourite team.” Abid Ali who used to play alongside United captain Shadab Khan at Club level at Rawalpindi said he had been supporting United the moment PSL started four years back.