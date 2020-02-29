Man gunned down in Manghopir

A man was killed in Khairabad on Friday. Rescuers conveyed the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 37-year-old Khairabad Khan, son of Badshah Khan.

SHO Gul Muhammad Awan said the deceased was a resident of the same area and two men riding a motorcycle targeted him when he was going towards the market from home. He was shot twice and died on the spot. The suspects escaped.

The police said Khairabad, who belonged to the Masood tribe, worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia and had recently returned to the country. The family suspected that the victim was killed over a personal enmity .