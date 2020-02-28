CPO takes notice of finding of child’s body, seeks report from SP

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer of Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of finding dead body of a child from the area of Rawalpindi Airport, sought report from SP Pothohar Syed Ali.

A child, Areeb Ijaz was found dead here on Thursday in the limits of Airport Police Station. It is worth mentioning here that a case of kidnapping of this child was registered dated 25th February 2020 in Airport Police Station.

Finding dead body of the child, SDPO Civil Lines Circle ASP Benish Fatima and SHO Airport Police Station reached at the scene and held seven suspected.