Experts say prevention key to all communicable, non-communicable diseases

PESHAWAR: The 2nd International Public Health Conference organised by Khyber Medical University-Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences (KMU-IPH&SS) concluded here on Thursday.

All the stakeholders were asked to chalk out a comprehensive line of action and take joint measures against all major communicable and non-communicable diseases. Experts from England, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, China and Bangladesh also attended the moot. There were 11 pre-conference workshops on different topics on the first day of the conference. The second and third days had three each plenary and parallel sessions as well as posters and oral presentations for young researchers. Participation by four vice-chancellors of various health universities, presentation from Army Medical Corp, UN Agencies, ICRC, Public Health Association KP, DGHS and Federal Ministry of Health were important features of the conference.

In the last plenary session, Dr Ijaz Habib (WFP) talked on WFP Rahim Yar Khan Stunting prevention study results & Erstwhile Fata Kurram district research model. Dr Zafar Iqbal (England) and Dr Kamran Siddiqi (University of York) spoke respectively on the public health innovations in the management of non- communicable diseases in the UK and Smokeless tobacco control policy, challenges and way forward.

Speaking at the concluding session as chief guest, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid said along with polio, dengue, hepatitis, HIV AIDS and malaria coronavirus is another alarming threat to humanity.

He said it is the core responsibility of all the stake-holders to draw a cohesive plan and take practical measures to curb and control all the alarming threats in the shape of communicable and non-communicable illnesses.

Tthe vice-chancellor added that this conference has been organized on such a crucial moment when not only this region but our motherland is also confronting with the hazard of coronavirus.