Ghamadi to return home after completing last project of his life in US

LONDON: Renowned religious scholar Professor Javid Ahmed Ghamadi, who is here on his official tour for two weeks, has said that he is working for a project which is the most important project of his life and then he might return to his native country--Pakistan.

He was talking to this correspondent in a reception hosted by Solicitor Advocate Moeen Khan and Mrs Moeen Kan at their residence here in London. Many scholars, solicitors, community leaders and followers of Ghamadi school of thought were present on the occasion. Javid Ghamadi said that he is living in Unites Stated of America (USA) for a few years to teach in Centre of Islamic Learning; I will also help there to build an institution of modern thoughts in America. This institution will also be a centre of learning for young people. “I am also doing research work on a Hadith project which is the last and the foremost important project of my life indeed,” he told.

Javid Ghamadi said that he will be here in UK for tour of two weeks. The tour has been arranged on behalf of the UK branch of Al Moris, UK. During this visit, Ghamadi, will deliver lectures in London, Birmingham and Manchester. He will also meet some important scholars in UK. Responding to a question, Javid Ghamadi said that he spent his most fragment of his life in Pakistan and cannot be away from his native country for a long. “I must have to return Pakistan soon after completing research work in USA,” said Ghamadi.

He said that today is the era of logic and reason for all thoughts and believes exists in this universe, so I urge upon every young member of contemporary generation to do research work with passion of true religious way of working. Youth should do deeply research for religion whatever they have, without narrow-mindedness, affiliation of their believes, emotions and political thoughts, said Ghamadi.”

He further told that It’s need of the hour that all students and young people should learn their “Deen” under the modern techniques and according to norms and pattern of learning.

Javid Ghamadi emphasised the new generation that while keeping their own believes with them, they need to be a true student of “Deen”, while learning “Deen”, it’s their duty to represent themselves in the identity and structure of true shape of Islam. While talking on the occasion, Solicitor Moeen Khan said that it’s a great honour that scholar like Javid Ahmed Ghamadi is here in UK. He said that we need to learn the manners of expression of differences of opinions which is integral part of Deen-e- Islam.

Mrs Moeen, while talking, said that there is a dire need of building a centre for comparative study in UK, where the student can develop their skill of learning of Deen. She told that followers of Ghamadi are growing in all over the world which is manifestation that people are going to learn and adopt the unique and modern thoughts of Ghamadi.