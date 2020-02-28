‘Ban on plastic bags implemented in letter and spirit’

Islamabad : Dr. Fazana Shah, Director General, Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) said that there was a complete ban on the use of plastic bags and it was being implemented in letter and spirit in Islamabad while other provinces were also following this practice to discourage the use of these bags as they were polluting environment and affecting health of people.

She said this while addressing a seminar on ‘Plastic Free Islamabad’ organised by the ICT Administration under the initiative of Clean & Green Pakistan to sensitize the business community and other stakeholders on the importance of eliminating the use of plastic bags for a healthy environment.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Ajmal Baloch President Anjuman-e-Tajran Pakistan participated as chief guests.