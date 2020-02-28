RIS holds college fair for students

Islamabad : Roots International Schools (RIS) and Colleges held college fair 2020 at state-of-the-art purpose built Kohistan Campus at Wah Cantt on Wednesday, says a press release.

Nearly 200 students from Roots international, MIUC, Beaconhouse, LGS and various schools around Wah Region participated and inquire about their admission in universities from US, UK, Australia and Europe. Representatives from Monash University, United States Educational Foundation of Pakistan (USEFP), Birmingham University, Manchester University, Queen Marry University, Middlesex University, Hertfordshire University, Debrecen University, Asia Pacific University, London Southbank University, Coventry University, and British Council participated and answered queries related to admission requirements and potential career after completing their degrees.

RIS has been achieving a lot of gratitude and salutation from all over the world. As an institution, Roots International Schools is committed to excellence and distinction. We educate and stimulate our students to be responsible, imaginative and ethical world citizens with the skills and desire to think ingeniously, reason critically, communicate meritoriously and learn continuously. We provide them with an educational environment characterized by high standards and a clearly defined, appropriately interrelated college preparatory curriculum, implemented by a proficient staff in partnership with students and parental community.

Our students have marked their excellence by getting placements in University of Leeds, University of Cambridge, Oxford University, Yale, MIT, Princeton, Brown and most the reputable universities worldwide. In addition to this, they have received unconditional opportunities & 100% scholarships from the world’s leading universities including University of the Pacific, University of Tulsa- academic scholarships worth US $40 Million dollars, Drexel University, Concordia University, Marquette University, Columbia University, Saint Louis University, Cornell, Valparaiso University and placements in Illinois Institute of Technology and many more.