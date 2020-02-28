Silkbank, British Airways sign deal

ISLAMABAD: Silkbank Limited has signed an agreement to provide its customers up to 10 percent discount on British Airways using Silkbank credit cards.

Director Retail Banking Shahram Raza Bakhtiari, Head of Marketing Services and PR Hamid M Mirza, Head of Credit Cards Naveed Mushtaq, and Loyalty and New Initiates Head of Alliances Nouman Butt met British Airways Asia Pacific and Middle East Commercial Development Manager Liam Butter and Pakistan Sales Manager Shahid A Khan to sign the agreement.

British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, headquartered at Waterside Harmondsworth, near its main hub at London Heathrow Airport. It is the second largest airline in the United Kingdom, based on fleet size and passengers carried, behind EasyJet.