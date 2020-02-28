Quetta’s Cutting blows away Islamabad in HBL PSL

KARACHI: It was the first ever HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Rawalpindi and Ben Cutting made it memorable.

On Thursday night, the big-hitting Australian turned the fate of the see-saw encounter in the favour of defending champions Quetta Gladiators with a match-winning 42 from just 17 balls.

It was a stunning victory for Quetta, who struggled during the best part of their run-chase after Islamabad United had posted a formidable total of 187-7 on the back of a handsome 63 from 40 balls by Colin Ingram.

Quetta needed 11 runs from the last over and then 10 from the last four balls after pacer Amad Butt bowled two tight deliveries. But once Cutting took the strike it was all over for Islamabad. Cutting hit two successive sixes to take Quetta to what was easily one of the most exciting wins of PSL season 5 so far.

Batting first, Islamabad were off to a shaky start but Ingram and Shadab Khan put their innings on the right track. Ingram hit six fours and two sixes in his attacking innings. Shadab Khan chipped in 39 from 25 balls. Colin Munro made 31 from 20 balls. Youngster Naseem Shah was the pick of the Quetta bowlers with 2-23 while Tymal Mills took 2-34.

Quetta rode on a sparkling fifty from Jason Roy and were in the hunt despite losing Shane Watson (9) and Ahmed Shehzad (12) early. Azam Khan, the young Quetta hero, was unable to continue his dream run and fell for 10. It was Roy and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who resurrected Quetta’s innings. Roy fell to Ahmed Safi after his 38-ball 50 which included two sixes and six fours. Sarfraz made 33 from 20 balls before falling to Faheem Ashraf while attempting a big one. When Sarfraz fell at 133, it seemed game over for Quetta but Cutting had different plans. He hit the Islamabad bowlers all over the park in his 42 which included four sixes and two fours.

Quetta Gladiators won toss

Islamabad United

L Ronchi b Naseem 11

C Munro c Ahmed b Hasnain 31

DJ Malan b Naseem 10

*Shadab Khan c Nawaz b Cutting 39

CA Ingram not out 63

Asif Alic Roy b Mills 15

Faheem Ashraf run out 4

Amad Butt c Sarfraz b Mills 6

Ahmed Safi Abdullah not out 1

Extras (lb 3, nb 1, w 3) 7

Total (7 wickets 20 Overs, RR: 9.27) 187

Did not bat: Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa

Fall: 1-11 , 2-36 , 3-56 , 4-132 , 5-157, 6-161, 7-169

Bowling: Sohail 4-0-42-0, Naseem 4-0-23-2, Mills 4-0-34-2, Hasnain 3-0-33-1, Nawaz 2-0-18-0, Cutting 3-0-34-1

Quetta Gladiators

JJ Roy c Asif b Abdullah 50

SR Watson c Malan b Faheem 9

Ahmed Shehzad st Ronchi b Shadab 12

Azam Khan b Abdullah 10

*Sarfraz Ahmed b Faheem 33

Mohammad Nawaz not out 25

BCJ Cutting not out 42

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 3) 9

Total: (5 wickets 19.4 Overs ) 190

Did not bat: Naseem Shah, TS Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan

Fall: 1-41, 2-63, 3-79 , 4-102, 5-133

Bowling: Rumman 4-0-34-0, Musa 3-0-24-0, Faheem 4-0-46-2, Shadab 3-0-33-1, Abdullah 3-0-17-2, Amad 2.4-0-31-0

Result: Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Ben Cutting (Quetta Gladiators)

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka), Tariq Rasheed (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan). Match Referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)