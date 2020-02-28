Naval chief visits coastal areas, units at sea amid Seaspark 2020 exercise

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reviewed operational readiness of naval installations and units at Turbat, Gwadar, and boarded Pakistan Navy ships operating at sea during ongoing major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-20. The admiral was also given briefings on diverse plans of the exercise.

During the visit, the naval Chief was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq and Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi at the respective area of responsibility, said a statement by the director general of public relations (Navy) on Thursday.

It added that on arrival at the Naval Air Station, Turbat, the naval chief was comprehensively briefed on operational plans, deployment of Pakistan Navy aviation assets and various operations being undertaken during the exercise. Later, during visit to Gwadar, the admiral was apprised of different operations, plans and readiness of deployed troops along the Makran Coast.

On completion of briefings at command centres, the naval chief boarded Pakistan Navy ships operating at sea. He was given a detailed briefing onboard Pak Navy ships on fleet operations and various plans being undertaken during the Exercise Seaspark 20.

Later, interacting with troops, the admiral expressed his satisfaction with the operational readiness of Pak Navy assets and professional excellence of troops for ensuring robust seaward defence.

He appreciated the troops’ morale, resilience to serve under a multi-threat environment and readiness to surprise the enemy. Addressing troops, the admiral also touched upon the detection of the adversary’s submarine during the post-Pulwama standoff as manifestations of the Pak Navy’s professional excellence.