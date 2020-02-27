Johnny Depp appears in UK court for libel case

LONDON: Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at England´s High Court on Wednesday for a hearing in his libel case against The Sun newspaper.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is suing the tabloid and its executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article which accused him of abusing former wife Amber Heard. The 55-year-old sat in the court in London wearing a suit and blue-tinted glasses for the pre-trial review hearing.

Depp accuses Heard, 33, of being the "aggressor" in the rocky relationship, which ended in 2016. His lawyer David Sherborne told the court he had evidence that "diametrically opposed" claims in the article.