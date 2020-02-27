Landlord’s body recovered after one year

SIALKOT: The police have recovered the body of landlord Khairat Hussain, who was missing for the last one year from Dholowali village, Tehsil Pasrur, here on Wednesday.

Police said that Khairat Hussain was missing for the last one year, however, during investigation, victim Khairat Hussain’s son Muhammad Boota and his wife Razia Bibi confessed that they had killed Khairat Hussain over a land dispute and had secretly buried in the backside of their house. The Pasrur police had arrested the both accused, Muhammad Boota and Razia Bibi. The body was shifted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

PDMA to train rescue officials: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday started a three-day Community Base Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programme for the officials of the Rescue 1122.According to a release, the PDMA would train Rescue 1122 officials to cope with disasters and will also provide technical assistance. District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid and others were also present.

Convocation: The convocation of the University of Sialkot was held here on Wednesday. The students were awarded degrees during the ceremony. Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan, and Prof Dr Ekren Savas, Rector USAK University Turkey, were the chief guests.