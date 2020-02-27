Geo to release ‘The Legend of Moula Jatt’ film on this Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: Film “The Legend of Moula Jatt” is Pakistan's most anticipated film, due to be released on this Eidul Fitr, is an effort by Bilal Lashari to re-make the old Punjabi classic ‘Moula Jat’ to meet the tastes of modern day requirements of people and technology. The film is being termed as the biggest action-movie in the history of Pakistani cinema, having sensational and close to reality situations of fights and action scenes that have the blood-chilling affects that are likely to thrill the viewers. It took Bilal Lashari several years to complete the film to allow all the actors to fully understand their characters and perform according to their best abilities to make it look like reality. Besides, he wanted to present the action scenes in a manner which the viewers have not seen before. It is hoped that the film being the largest budget film ever made in Pakistan, will set a new standard for production in the country.

The Legend of Moula Jutt is a masterpiece of VFX and special effects. The film also features some scenes of graphic violence that are not suitable for young children to watch, so according to Bilal Lashari, Director of The Legend of Moula Jutt, children and weak hearted adults should not be brought to cinemas to see the film.

Produced under the banner of Geo Films, Encyclo Media, Lashari Films and AAA Motion Pictures, the film is the largest budget project, carrying the features of the latest technology which will become a great precedence of special effects and cinema. The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie as soon as its release date was announced.

The cast of the film includes Mahera Khan, Fawad Khan, Omaema Malik and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles, and Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed will also entertain the viewers.