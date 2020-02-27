LPG price upped by Rs50 per kg

LAHORE: The price of LPG has showed upward trend following closure of Taftan border with Iran amid new coronavirus infections. Owing to closure of border as a precautionary measure, the LPG supplies from Iran have been disrupted. Pakistan imports around 1,000 tons of LPG daily from Iran. The LPG distributors increased the price by Rs50 per kg Wednesday after disruption in supply chain. The LPG price was increased by Rs50 per kg to Rs180 per kg, while price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder surged by Rs500 to Rs2,680.