British-Italian doctors perform 2nd cardiac surgery at MMC

PESHAWAR: A cardiac surgery team from the United Kingdom and Italy performed the second operation at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) on Tuesday.

Sohrabuddin, a 60 years old patient from Lundkhwar in Mardan district, underwent cardiac surgery and is now convalescing at the ICU in MMC. Doctors said his condition is stable. The “Heal the Heart” team led by the UK-based Dr Ishtiaq Rahman had performed the first-ever cardiac surgery in Mardan on Monday. The 53 years old patient is recovering at the MMC’s ICU. .

Apart from Cardiac Surgeon Dr Ishtiaq Rahman, who belongs to Mardan, other members of the team include Dr Hunaid Vohra, Dr Zubair Ahmad, Mr Salman Butt, Dr Joel Sunning and Mrs Olwemi Laketu, all based in the UK. Three members of the team came from Italy. They are Ms Alessandra Navoni, Dr Ettavino di Tomasso and Mr Alessandro Savi. The 10-member of the team is Dr Raza Rathore, who is based in Karachi. The team would perform cardiac surgeries at the MMC until February 28. It is being assisted by the cardiology department of the MMC.