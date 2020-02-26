Dream of toppling govt will not come true, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said there is no restriction on anyone including Bilawal Bhutto to dream of toppling the government that is not going to come true.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with International Girls Guide Training Day here. On this occasion, Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar was also present. Besides, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari also called on the governor and discussed with him political situation and other issues.

Addressing the ceremony and later talking to the media, the governor said the opposition instead of resorting to protests must play a democratic role in and out of the parliament. Punjab Assembly’s role is exemplary in legislation of public interests.

US President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s effective role in elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace during his recent visit to India is a good omen. Steps are being taken to activate girls and boys scouts and making them most strong institution after Pakistan Army. Maximum participation of women will be ensured in every sector, he said.

Responding to journalists’ queries after the ceremony, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that opposition has been making tall claims of toppling the government since PTI came to power and their desire has neither fulfilled earlier nor will in future as well. Imran Khan will continue to remain as Prime Minister till year 2023, and opposition is advised to adopt a positive attitude in and out the parliament instead of taking to street protests.

The governor said there is no doubt that Pakistani women are bringing laurels for Pakistan and there is no such precedence in the past as much Girls Guide Association is active today. “In Sha Allah, we will activate girls guide in all educational institutions of Punjab, besides ensuring maximum participation of women in every field. We will provide all possible resources and funds for training of girls guide,” said the governor.

Later talking to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, the governor said that assemblies have eminent role in legislation and strengthening democracy. He added that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical measures to strengthen democracy and parliament and all other institutions therefore the opposition should also play a positive role and take part in legislation process instead of holding protests in the assemblies. Despite all threats and hollow claims of the opposition, he said, the government will complete its constitutional term and next general election will be held as per its schedule.