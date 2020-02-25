NAB chief orders Pindi DG to probe China cuttings

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, on Monday took a notice of complaints of the China cutting and illegal housing societies in Islamabad and directed the Rawalpindi NAB Director General to probe into this matter.

According to details, NAB was flooded with the complaints that some elements were getting the selling the lands in the name of the illegal housing cooperative societies without getting the approval of the lay out plan and without getting NOC from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and still continuing the sale of the plots illegally, and they cheat the public at large with looting billions of rupees from them.

The NAB chairman also received the complaints of the China cutting similar to Karachi and took the notice of it and directed to Rawalpindi NAB DG to probe these.

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal also took the notice of advertisement campaign of Housing Society in Lahore at Raiwaind Road Al-Kabir Town despite of allegedly not having the land for this purpose and fleecing the billions of rupees from public at large and directed the DG Lahore to investigate it.

According to details, it was alleged ton Al-Kabir Town Lahore that despite not having the land and without getting the layout plan and NOC from Lahore Development Authority around 14,000 plots/files were sold while cheating the public at large and this process was still going on.

NAB stated that the LDA not only remained silent on the advertisement campaign but also avoid to take any action according to the law due to which people lost around Rs14 billion.

The NAB chairman directed the Lahore DG to start investigation against the Al-Kabir Town, Lahore, and officials of the LDO according to law so that the looted money of the people be recovered and to return the people.