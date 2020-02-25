Dr Firdous takes a jibe at Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday asked Mian Shahbaz Sharif to return to the country instead of running the party and opposition through remote control.

In a volley of tweets, she said that Shahbaz was drawing salary from the Parliament but doing no work; and after looting the resources of the nation’s children, he was adding to the resources of his own children abroad after obtaining ‘leave’ from the court.

She asked him why he was shying away from staging comeback to the country, alleging he was a unique opposition leader, who had played havoc with the national economy along with the brother-in-law.

Dr Firdous said that what Shahbaz had done in addition to smashing mikes during the last ten years while electricity could not be ensured 24 hours a day, as he had promised within six months. She reminded him how he had suggested change of his name, if he failed to end loadshedding and drag Asif Zardari.

She also attacked Shahbaz for wearing long shoes in water to do tricks. She also advised PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah to concentrate on his narcotics case instead of thinking about the government.