Bureaucratic tussle

At the time of the creation of Pakistan, there was movement of millions of people on both sides. This transition was not peaceful and resulted in thousands of lives being lost. At that time, ICS officers were given the option to join either India or Pakistan. Those who opted to join Pakistan were appointed against suitable positions by the federal government. Unfortunately, politics and prejudices based on ethnicity and selfish motives creeped in against the posting of these officers.

Seventy-three years have gone by but the prejudices against federal appointees to provinces seem to continue. While this counterproductive tussle between the federal and provincial governments and officers continues, people suffer due to worsening law and order and governance. Our leaders have not learnt any lesson from their past mistakes. God knows when our politicians will shed personal prejudices and work for the betterment of the people.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad