Four women abducted

FAISALABAD: Four women, including a school girl, were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours. According to a police spokesman, unidentified abductors kidnapped 16-year-old daughter of Abdul Khair from Chak 208/RB. Accused Ghulam Murtaza abducted Samreen Bibi from Khalid Town. Accused Amir Abbas and Irfan abducted Nasreen Bibi, wife of Irfan from Chak 31/JB and accused Amin kidnapped Sania, a student of grade 8 from Chak 202/RB.

THREE vehicle lifters arrested: D-type Colony police arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered 16 motorcycles and other looted items from their possession. The SHO D-Type Colony police arrested vehicle lifters’ ring leader Farooq Azam of mohallah Hajjipura, Wazirabad and members Sakhawat of Bukhsh Park of Toba Tek Singh and Saleem of Allama Iqbal Colony. The police recovered 16 motorcycles, jewelery worth Rs 180,000, cash amounting to Rs227, 000 and weapons from their possession. The bandits were wanted by police in 80 cases. They gave looted items to another accused Arsalan of Allama Iqbal Colony. According to police spokesman, the CPO announced cash prize and certificates for the police team.

GCUF workshop: Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organise a two-day training workshop on “Scale development for research in social science” here from today (Tuesday). According to the varsity spokesman, the Faisalabad Psychological Society Department of Applied Psychology GCUF will sponsor the workshop at Sufi Barkat Ali Hall.

Woman commits suicide: A young woman Monday committed suicide in Ghulam Muhammadabad police area.According to police spokesman, Haleema, wife of Mukhtar of Green Town, was upset due to domestic disputes and swallowed poisonous pills and died at Allied Hospital.