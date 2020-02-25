41 held for flying kites

SIALKOT: Police arrested 41 people on the charge of flying kites and recovered over 1,100 kites and dozens of string roles from them. The police launched a crackdown against kite flying in different localities, including Kotwali, Hajipura, Nekapura, Rangpura, Civil Lines, Uggoki, Muradpur and Motra, and arrested 41 persons. They included Asif, Ziaullah, Ali, Usama, Ali Hassan, Hassan, Imran, Bilal, Farooq, Shoaib, Shahzad, Ghulam Ali, Ghulam Dastgir, Sharoon, Samuel, Usman, Aqeel and Maqsood.