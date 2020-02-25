Qamar Zaman Kaira opens school

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday inaugurated a private school in NA-70. While addressing a gathering at Dinga, Kaira said that it was the duty of parents and teachers to build the character of students. We must concentrate on their character to make them good human beings, he added. It was our responsibility to build the character of student so that they could play their positive role to put the country on the way of progress, he added.