54 fakeclinics sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed another 54 quack centres in nine cities and with the action the total number of closed centres reached up to 24,769 so far across the Punjab province.

During the last week, action was taken against all types of quackery, which included quacks posing as general physicians and non-compliant laboratories, maternity homes, hakeems, homeo doctors, opticians, dentists and others.

Teams raided 350 treatment centres. Out of these, 69 quacks were found to have either changed their business or closed down their centres. The PHC had put 219 centres under surveillance since the time of their visits. Among the closed down outlets, 15 were in Jhang, Sialkot 13, Mianwali 11, four each in Lahore and Kasur, while three were in Gujrat.

In Lahore, these included Ali Hajveri Medical Store, Muhammadia Free Dispensary, Nadeem Dental Clinic and Middle East Healthcare. The PHC has sealed 24769 quack outlets, while imposing a fine of Rs 505.37 million since the start of the crackdown on quacks.