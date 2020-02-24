Onion price up again in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE: The price of onion again registered an upwards trend this week after stabilising for couple of week, while declining trend in tomato rates continued after the arrival of domestic crop, but the rates of other seasonal vegetables are still high as compared to last year.

The rates are coming down mainly due to improvised weather and increased supplies from the fields to the markets. However, the substantial impact on the price was not witnessed when compared the prices of the perishable with the last year prices mainly due to increase in cost of production, transportation costs and other overheads. This all is added to the consumers’ prices who are forced to pay the higher rates and remain unable to get benefits of the improved supplies. Further, the overcharging and sale of lower grade items at A-grade prices are adding to their miseries whereas the all administrative steps of the government so far unable to deliver the desired results as the policy decisions were not supportive to the administrative measures. The policy decisions were only solution for the long-term solution against the administrative steps which only create deterrence and establish the writ of the government.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, and potato B-grade fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, mixed sold at Rs25 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 57 per kg, not available, B-grade at Rs49 to 53 per kg, mixed sold at Rs57 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 36 per kg, B-grade at Rs28 to 31 per kg mixed sold at Rs36 per kg.

The price of garlic local was not issued while garlic Chinese was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs311 to 328 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs375 to 385 per kg, not sold, ginger Thai was fixed at Rs380 to 390 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs133 to 138 per kg, not sold. Spinach local was fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, and spinach farm fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, both sold at Rs25 per kg. Zucchini long was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, zucchini round was fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Cauliflower was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, not sold. Lady finger was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, not sold.

Green chili price was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs215 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs270 to 320 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, mixed variety sold at Rs120 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, mixed sold at Rs44 per kg.

Carrot local was unchanged at Rs28 to 30 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs200 per kg while no rates were issued. Methi was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Turnip was declined by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Mustard leaves fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Radish increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs67 to 165 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 145 per kg and A-grade was sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs130 to 135 per dozen, not available and B-category fixed at Rs75 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg. Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs295 to 305 per kg, not available, price for Pomegranate danadar was fixed at Rs195 to 204 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, and Pomegranate khandari was sold at Rs175 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg. Grapes Iranian was fixed at Rs202 to 208 per kg, not sold. Guava was fixed at Rs53 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs47 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, lower quality sold at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Musami was fixed at Rs89 to 108 per dozen, lower grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen and A-grade sold at Rs130 per dozen. Citrus fruit A-grade was fixed at Rs100 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs48 to 90 per dozen and was sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen. Malta (Sweet) was fixed at Rs87 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs140 per dozen.