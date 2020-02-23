Role of pulpit to promote peaceful co-existence in society underlined

FAISALABAD: Speakers at a series of seminars have underlined the role the mosques, prayer leaders and religious scholars can play in inculcating the spirit of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and interfaith as well as inter-sect harmony among different segments of the society. Under the Paigham-e- Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan, a plan has been devised to take onboard the imams and khateebs in the national mission of spreading the message of peace, unity and harmony from the pulpit. A ceremony titled ‘Mimber oMihrab: Role ofMosque in Peacebuilding’ was organised at the District Council Hall in Faisalabad to launch an awareness campaign in Faisalabad Division to spread themessage of peace and harmony to every street and house through pulpit. Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz was the chief guest,who highlighted the role the mosque can play in countering the extremist ideologies which encourage violence and terrorismin the society in the name of Islam. Another event of the series was held at Tehsil CouncilHall in Jhang. Council of Islamic Ideology Secretary Dr Ikram ul Haq was the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo presided over the session. Students from Chenab College Jhang presented the national anthem on the occasion. The third event of the series was held at Government Post-Graduate College (Boys), Toba Tek Singh. Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz was the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Amina Munir presided over the session. The last event of the series in Faisalabad Division was held at Government Islamia College Chiniot. Council of Islamic Ideology Secretary Dr Ikram ul Haq was the chief guest. District Police Office Syed Hasnain Haider and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Riaz delivered special lectures. Speakers at these sessions maintained that mosque as community centers can play crucial role in inculcating the spirit of peaceful coexistence in the society. They maintained that some anti-state elementswanted toweaken the country by promoting extremism, sectarianismand hatred, and stressed the need to educate people according to the teachings of Islam, which preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality and has nothing to do with the menaces of terrorismand extremism. The speakers stated that the Islamic culture is based on Holy Quran, and emphasized the need to promote Quranic teachings to build a peaceful society. They said the role of ulema andmosque is the most important in promoting love and fraternity and resolving disputes in a society. Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in his last sermon preached the lesson of basic human rights, they said, and called for reviewing the curricula to include human rights, which will help counter the trends of violence, extremismand sectarianism in the society.—PR

FAISALABAD: Speakers at a series of seminars have underlined the role the mosques, prayer leaders and religious scholars can play in inculcating the spirit of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and interfaith as well as inter-sect harmony among different segments of the society. Under the Paigham-e- Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan, a plan has been devised to take onboard the imams and khateebs in the national mission of spreading the message of peace, unity and harmony from the pulpit. A ceremony titled ‘Mimber oMihrab: Role ofMosque in Peacebuilding’ was organised at the District Council Hall in Faisalabad to launch an awareness campaign in Faisalabad Division to spread themessage of peace and harmony to every street and house through pulpit. Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz was the chief guest,who highlighted the role the mosque can play in countering the extremist ideologies which encourage violence and terrorismin the society in the name of Islam. Another event of the series was held at Tehsil CouncilHall in Jhang. Council of Islamic Ideology Secretary Dr Ikram ul Haq was the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo presided over the session. Students from Chenab College Jhang presented the national anthem on the occasion. The third event of the series was held at Government Post-Graduate College (Boys), Toba Tek Singh. Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz was the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Amina Munir presided over the session. The last event of the series in Faisalabad Division was held at Government Islamia College Chiniot. Council of Islamic Ideology Secretary Dr Ikram ul Haq was the chief guest. District Police Office Syed Hasnain Haider and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Riaz delivered special lectures. Speakers at these sessions maintained that mosque as community centers can play crucial role in inculcating the

spirit of peaceful coexistence in the society. They maintained that some anti-state elementswanted toweaken the country by promoting extremism, sectarianismand hatred, and stressed the need to educate people according to the teachings of Islam, which preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality and has nothing to do with the menaces of terrorismand extremism. The speakers stated that the Islamic culture is based on Holy Quran, and emphasized the need to promote Quranic teachings to build a peaceful society. They said the role of ulema andmosque is the most important in promoting love and fraternity and resolving disputes in a society. Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in his last sermon preached the lesson of basic human rights, they said, and called for reviewing the curricula to include human rights, which will help counter the trends of violence, extremismand sectarianism in the society.—PR