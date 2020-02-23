Girl abducted four days before marriage

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was abducted four days before her marriage at Gojra on Saturday.

Reportedly, complainant Muhammad Akbar of Chak 360/JB said in the FIR that Feb 26 was fixed for wedding ceremony of his 18-year-old sister Nadia Bibi. He said that the girl went out for shopping with Shahnaz Bibi but accused Shahnaz Bibi, Shahbaz Ahmad, Muhammad Riaz and Ijaz Ahmad allegedly abducted her.

Jubilant firing: Rajana police on Saturday raided a wedding function and arrested 33 men and five women on the charge of opening fire in the air and performing objectionable dance. The wedding ceremony of Saeed Ahmad was going on at Chak 269/GB when some people started aerial firing. According to the police, five girls were performing objectionable dance. The police have registered a case.

World Thinking Day: The World Thinking Day was observed to raise awareness about the importance of girl guides and boy scouts associations. The students of several girl schools along with their teachers attended a seminar held in the library auditorium. Ms Taqleed Fatima, a district girl guides trainer, conducted a training session for the participants focusing on capacity building of district girl guides.