Sun Feb 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Faran Gym victorious

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

LAHORE: Faran Gymkhana won friendly match against Tauseef Club by 5 wickets played at Mehran Block ground on Friday. Fine century by Tahir Abbas, good batting by Zeeshan (Faran Gym) and also dashing batting by Luqman Khan (Tauseef Club) were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Tauseef Club 269/9 in 35 Overs (Luqman Khan 81(no), Abdul Qayoom 63, M Umer 38, Kaleemullah 28, Hussain Raza 24. Rana Arslan 3/38, M Umer 3/42). Faran Gym 270/5 in 30.1 Overs (Tahir Abbas 103(no), Zeeshan 72, Abdul Qayoom 2/28, Umer 2/22).

