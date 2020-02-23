Wedding woes

In Pakistan, weddings are often extravagant, even gaudy affairs. This perfectly suits the wealthy, allowing them to show off and earn prestige, but is a burden for many poor and middle-class families. Nowadays people are expected to wear signature makeup and branded dresses to weddings, which is unaffordable for most people in our society. These practices are often enforced by social pressure, making them difficult to avoid for those that cannot afford them.

It is time to change our cultural mindset and adopt social norms that are inclusive of all parts of society. The media can play a vital role in this regard while the government should implement strict regulations that prevent families from overspending on weddings.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad