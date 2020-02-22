Millennium teacher development moot commencing today

Islamabad : The Millennium Education, Pakistan Annual Teacher Development Conference (TDC) is the largest gathering of educators, teacher educators, reformers and thinkers who are fiercely committed to transform teaching and learning practices.

Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) always provides professional development opportunities and mentoring to our faculty on pedagogical ideas they can successfully use to better engage students in learning focusing on motivation to understand content more independently and shall mark as the largest gathering of teaching practitioners more than 1,000 delegates to commemorate professional resilience on today (Saturday), at Pakistan China Friendship Center, Islamabad, at 9 a.m.

For the past 11 years this platform has provided a phenomenal opportunity to think thanks and classroom practitioners to engage in discussions and dialogues on issues that matter the most for the students they serve to achieve educational excellence and equity, says a press release.

MIPD is pleased to announce 12th Annual Teacher Development Conference on the theme ‘35 Minutes’ examining the best classroom practices amongst our teaching and learning communities. This year annual conference will once again invite leading national and international speakers, social change makers, motivational gurus, academics, intellectuals, opinion makers and progressive thinkers who will motivate and shall inspire new ideas for our conference audience across The Millennium Education.

Founder MIPD and CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI has been a visionary advocate of professional development which is the significant parameter of growing systems. Enrichment and skill development is the only constant in contemporary education world. MIPD this year is organising mega conference to promote the magic of 35 minutes: the minutes which could redefine, reshape and rebuild learning experiences.