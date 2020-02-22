close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

International Seerat Conference 2020 to begin at KU today

Karachi

Karachi University is organising a two-day International Seerat Conference 2020 from Saturday (today) at the ICCBS Auditorium. The United States Consul General in Karachi, Rob Silberstein, will be the chief guest while KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will preside over the conference.

Dr Ioan Dura, Professor Dr Dan Chitoiu and Marina Roxana Cretu from Romania, Professor Dr Jamal Malik from Germany, Uzegbu N Rosemary from Nigeria, Dr Moulana Shabbir Ahmed from Australia, Valco Michal from Solovakia, Mustafa Mehmood Hussain Shaban from Egypt will present their papers on the first day of the conference.

