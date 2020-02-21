Two killed as Melbourne-Sydney train derails

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MELBOURNE: Two people were killed when a passenger train travelling between Australia´s two biggest cities derailed on Thursday, with medics saying many were being assessed for injuries. Emergency services said the train from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan, around 50 kilometres north of Melbourne. Police confirmed two people died in the accident.—
MELBOURNE: Two people were killed when a passenger train travelling between Australia´s two biggest cities derailed on Thursday, with medics saying many were being assessed for injuries. Emergency services said the train from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan, around 50 kilometres north of Melbourne. Police confirmed two people died in the accident.—