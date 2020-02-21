China objects to Indian home minister’s visit to disputed Arunachal

ISLAMABAD: China has strongly objected on the visit of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to disputed bordering disputed Arunachal Pradesh but New Delhi on Thursday rejected China’s objection to its home minister’s visit to the area saying any criticism of visits by Indian leaders to a “state of the country” does not stand to reason. China has declared it as South Tibet.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson claimed that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable” part of India and Indian leaders routinely travel to the state as they do to any other state.

China, which rightly maintains that Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, objected to Shah’s visit to the state, saying it violated Beijing’s “territorial sovereignty” over it.

The spokesperson said that objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of the Indian people.

Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the 34th Statehood Day function and launch several development projects. China routinely objects to Indian leaders’ visits to the northeastern state.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488km Line of Actual Control (LAC). China and India have so far held 22 rounds of special representatives’ talks to resolve the dispute.