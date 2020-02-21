JI flays Bangladesh govt for war trials

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq condemned the execution and persecution of the JI Bangladesh leaders and questioned the silence of the global human rights groups over this act of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“Why the human rights organisations are quiet on the hanging of Bangladeshi leaders?” he questioned while addressing a condolence reference for JI Bangladesh leader Maulana Abdus Subhan at Mansoora on Thursday.

Maulana Subhan died last week in prison and he was among the dozens of other JI leaders who were hanged or imprisoned over the last few years by the Hasina Wajid government under 1971 war trials, he said. He demanded the international community and the government of Pakistan take up the issue with Dhaka to stop the politically motivated trials.

Later, talking to journalists, he said the JI was the only opposition party which was fighting for the masses as the other so-called mainstream political parties either acted to end the cases against their leaders or to secure other personal interests. The government performance was worst and the mainstream opposition was silent, he said.