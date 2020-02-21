‘Electricity connections demanded’

Islamabad : The housing societies located in Islamabad and its vicinity such as PWD Colony and Police Foundation are deprived of the facilities of gas and electricity. The residents of these housing societies are forced to live a miserable life for the last five years. The people are blaming CDA for dithering over the matter of issuing an NoC to these societies to get a new connections. The residents of these societies have notified the administration of staging a protest on road of PWD, if gas and electricity connections are not provided, says a press release.

A delegation led by Haji Abdul Waheed, CDA Coordinator Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Media Coordinator of PTI Circle NA-52 and Malik Abid met with Chairman of Standing Committee for Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz and discussed these issues with him.

MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz assured the delegation that he would stand with them on every forum and would help them in resolving the issue soon as possible.