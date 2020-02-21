US embassy pledges to support cultural promotion in Pakistan

Islamabad : The US Embassy will make every effort to preserve Pakistan’s cultural heritage. There has been progress in relation to formal signing on exchange of cultural heritage and food between Pakistan and the United States.

Cultural Attaché Lisa Swenarski and Public Affairs Counselor of the US Embassy Julia Fendrick expressed these views here on Thursday. The US Embassy has completed 22 projects in connection with the conservation of heritage while three are in the pipeline.

Secretary of the National History and Literary Heritage Division Inaamullah Khan said, steps will be taken to expedite the implementation of projects under the contract. He said that the National History and Literary Heritage Division is working to preserve the national heritage and steps are being taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, PAL is organizing a ‘muzakira’ in connection with Mother Language Day today (Friday). The event will be held at 3 pm in the Committee Room of the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium of PAL. Representatives of Pakistani languages will participate in the discussions.