close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 21, 2020

Today last day for Matric, FA admissions in AIOU

Islamabad

A
APP
February 21, 2020

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that today (February 21) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programmes.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the sale points at the university’s main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

Latest News

More From Islamabad