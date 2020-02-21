Today last day for Matric, FA admissions in AIOU

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that today (February 21) is the last day for admissions in its Matric and Intermediate (FA), programmes.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the sale points at the university’s main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.