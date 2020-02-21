Court allows divorce plea of singer Sanam Marvi

A family court on Thursday issued decree in favour of folksinger Sanam Marvi who had sought ‘Khula’ from her husband Hamid Ali. The folksinger had moved the court seeking divorce from husband Hamid Ali. Singer pleaded before the court that she married Hamid in 2009.

However, after some time behaviour of Hamid drastically changed, the singer added. She said even after birth of their children Hamid did not mend his ways. She said that her husband is violent and abusive.