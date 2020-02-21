Alhamra Haj draw

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council organised Haj draw ceremony here Thursday for the Alhamra employees to perform the upcoming Haj on government expenses.

Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan picked two names through a lucky draw.

Two employees, namely, Shahid Ashraf (cashier) and security guard Muhammad Saleem emerged the lucky winners to perform Haj on state expenses. Ather Ali Khan said: "I am very happy to become part of this noble deed. Undoubtedly, Alhamra has a long list of achievements and this is just one of them." He congratulated the pilgrims and prayed for their safe journey to the holy land.

The ceremony was attended by Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari, Director Archive & Research Muhammad Arif, Assistant Director Admin Khurram Naveel and others.