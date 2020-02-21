250 Tevta engineers get OLMT jobs

Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) has offered jobs to 250 Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) - trained diploma engineers after an extensive three-day recruitment process on Thursday.

Tevta chairperson, Ali Salman Siddique while talking to a group of selected students said, "Selection of our students was not only a proof of employers’ confidence in Tevta training but also a significant step towards realisation of new Tevta vision.

This vision aims at providing economic opportunities to students after completion of studies". He said that a similar recruitment process was held at Government College of Technology, Multan last week in which tests and interviews of diploma engineers of electrical and electronics technologies were held in two phases.

Earlier, on the demand of OLMT for Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation Technologies, Tevta identified eligible students as per required qualifications and skill-sets. Students from GCTs of Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Narowal, Pindi Bhattian and Sangla Hill, including female students, appeared in test and interviews conducted by OLMT interview panel for three days in a row.

The interview panel headed by Mr Guo Kaiyong, Deputy General Manager OLMT, and a team of experts carried out the selection process.