UAE pardons Moroccan actress who danced provocatively

RABAT: The UAE has granted amnesty to Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein, who faced a one-month prison sentence and deportation from the country for the crime of dancing provocatively in public, foreign media reported on Wednesday.
Video footage from a New Year’s Eve party in late 2017 shows Hussein, discernible by her sequined jumpsuit, dancing ‘provocatively’ with American rapper Tyga.
Emirati lawyer Salah Al Jassmi filed a case against the Moroccan for her “offensive acts.” Police arrested Hussein in early February 2018, and she faced a two-month prison sentence and deportation from the UAE upon completing the sentence.
