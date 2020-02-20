British HC hosts reception for MCC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner hosted a reception in honour of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in Lahore.

The occasion was to celebrate the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. The MCC, one of the world’s oldest cricket clubs, has concluded its tour Pakistan on Wednesday and played under the captaincy of Kumar Sangakkara, who is also President of the club.

The reception was also an opportunity to show the warmth of enduring Pakistan-UK ties and the power of sport to strengthen people to people connections. British High Commissioner Christian Turner, while addressing the reception, said that to welcome the world’s oldest and most famous cricket club is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and of the improved security situation that led to the change in UK travel advice. “The Cricket is in our blood and one of the many bonds that binds us together. I hope it is a step to welcoming an England cricket team back to Pakistan.”

The PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said that he is thankful to the MCC and its president Kumar Sangakkara for coming to Lahore. With Pakistan hosting Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the recent months and the HBL PSL about to begin next week, this tour further establishes the country’s credentials as a safe and secure destination. He said that the people of Pakistan are extremely delighted to welcome the MCC, which was evident yesterday from the massive crowd turnover at the Gaddafi Stadium for a warm-up fixture.

“As it has been the case with every touring party, I am sure the MCC’s touring squad will have an enjoyable time here and the exceptional hospitability, for which Pakistan is known, will turn them into the country’s ambassadors,” he added.

Commenting on the tour, MCC President Kumar Sangakkara said that “We are thrilled to be here in Pakistan. The PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape here, and for MCC to be touring the country is a momentous occasion for everyone involved.” He said that the aim of the tour is to encourage international teams to visit Pakistan with the hope that the trip goes a long way to achieving that aim. “The welcome we have received in Lahore has been wonderful and we look forward to playing some competitive cricket,’’ Kumar Sangakkara said.

The reception was also attended by the MCC squad, members of the provincial cabinet, senior members of the PCB, Pakistan’s cricketing stars and the artists and influencers from the media industry.

The British high commission in is release has reminded that the MCC is a cricket club founded in 1787 and based since 1814 at Lords Cricket Ground, which it owns, in St. John's Wood, London.

The MCC are the custodians of the Laws of Cricket and are responsible for the debating, decision making and drafting of the laws. It is one of the Club's most important roles, having carried it out since formation.

The MCC plays more matches than any other cricket club – around 480 per year against schools, universities and clubs in the UK, and between 20 and 30 fixtures annually as part of its overseas touring programme, which aims to develop cricket abroad.

On the international stage, MCC has a World Cricket Committee, currently chaired by Mike Gatting that contains eminent current and former players and administrators. It has a remit to act as an independent think tank debating issues and making recommendations about the health and state of the game, as well as to commission research.