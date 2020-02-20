Cooperation on cross boundary disaster issues stressed

Islamabad : High-level UN experts on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership on cross-boundary disaster in Asia and Pacific region.

The experts were addressing at the opening session of a high-level expert consultation, organised by Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (ADPIM), a regional institution under the auspices of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP). The Expert Consultation is hosted by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Chairman NDMA in his welcome remarks stated that disaster information greatly contributes to the policy and decision making in disaster risk reduction and management. “NDMA realizes the importance of disaster risk information and recognizes its inevitability for effective DRM planning”, highlighted General Afzal. He appreciated the efforts of APDIM for organising high-level expert consultation and opening up discussion on such an important subject at regional level. He extended warm welcomes to participant of consultation and hoped that their stay in Pakistan would be a delight.

Dr. Syed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Chairperson of APDIM Governing Council and Deputy Vice President of Plan and Budget Organisation, Islamic Republic of Iran in his opening remarks said, “Understanding disaster risk is beyond just collecting data and information about natural hazards or certain vulnerabilities. “It is about identifying the fundamental cause and effect relation between various risk factors such as the reciprocal causes and impacts of social-economic development and disaster risk”, he added.

He informed the participants that Iran has initiated a national level programme to improve and sharpen the understanding, assessment, monitoring and early warning on hazards and disasters. Letizia Rossano, Director APDIM has emphasized on collective work toward reducing disaster risk and building resilience which was imperative to achieve 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Over the next two days, the participants at expert consultation will review trends and developments in disaster information management strategies for several priority hazards and disasters in the region, such as sand and dust storms, floods and earthquake.

Outcomes from the expert consultation will be fed into deliberations at Fourth APDIM Governing Council Meeting, which is going to be held at the end on Expert Consultation today (Thursday).