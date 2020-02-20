Service record of 10 teachers sought to decide promotion cases

JHANG: Syed Mumtaz Hussain Shah, Punjab Secondary Education Director Public Instructions (DPI) Wednesday sought service record of ten school teachers to decide their promotion cases.

According to the directives of the DPI, male SSTs (BS-16) appointed on December 31, 1990 have been declared eligible for promotion to the next grade of headmaster (BS-17) across the province.

According to the DPI heads of schools and the DEO are duty-bound to complete the promotion files of teachers and after due process the SSTs will be adjusted against the vacant posts of headmasters and headmistress. Syed Mamtaz said Punjab School Education department has initiated rationalization of teachers that will be concluded by the end of March. He said after the completion of the process maximum posts of schoolteachers will be filled. The DPI said public schools' internal examinations and assessment systems was also being upgraded and student result cards will be delivered to parents to update them about the educational condition of their children. The DPI said after recruiting qualified teachers, their training and provision of huge non-salary funds, overall condition of buildings, washrooms, classrooms, and playgrounds of public schools got improved in comparison to private schools. He assured teachers that under the special instructions of relevant higher authorities transfer, promotions, education allowances and their other service-related matters would be decided on priority basis. He said confidence of teachers would be enhanced.

MC CHIEF OFFICER TRANSFERRED: The Punjab Local Government Department Secretary Wednesday transferred Jhang Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Anwar Baig on administrative grounds. According to the notification, Mr Iftikhar Ahmed has been posted as new CO of Municipal Corporation with additional charge of Municipal Officer Regulations with immediate effect.