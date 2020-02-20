PPP leaders discuss arrangements for protest

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Wednesday discussed the arrangements for the protest movement against the government.

A meeting of the PPP Bannu division was held at provincial secretariat under with the party’s provincial president Humayun Khan in the chair. PPP provincial parliamentary leader Sher Azam Wazir, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, divisional general secretary, Shahid Khan, Ayub Shah, Lakki Marwat chapter head, Iqbal Hussain, Nisar Ahmad, Sahibzada Khan, Anwar Shah, Taj Mohammad and Malik Ashfaq attended the meeting.

The participants also discussed the organizational affairs and forthcoming local government elections and the arrangements being made for the protest movement against the government on the call of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sher Azam Wazir briefed the participants about the existing political situation. It was also decided to hold a workers’ convention. The meeting directed the office-bearers to run the party affairs with consultation and coordination. It was also decided to form a social media team to highlight the poor performance of the government. Speaking on the occasion, Humayun Khan said that the ideological workers would be allotted tickets for the forthcoming local bodies elections to end the existing unrest and disappointment among the workers. He announced to launch a protest movement against the "anti-people policies" of the government and growing unemployment and price-hike in the country. Humayun Khan said that his party could not and would not allow the rulers to remain in power because it has made life miserable for the people in its 18-month rule. He directed the party’s district and divisional presidents to hold regular monthly meetings to strengthen the party at the grassroots. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were paying a heavy price for the change imposed on them. The PPP leader added the ‘selected’ government could not solve the problems being faced by the people. He said his party would highlight failure of the rulers at every forum. He asked party workers to make preparations for the protest movement as well as the local bodies elections.