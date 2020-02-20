PepsiCo signs MoU

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan, University of Peshawar (UOP) and Amal Academy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Peshawar to support youth skills development, a statement said on Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, vice chancellor University of Peshawar, Ali Siddiq, COO, Amal Academy and Syed Khurram Shah, head of Public Policy and Government Affairs PepsiCo signed the MoU.

PepsiCo Pakistan in collaboration with Amal Academy is spearheading a professional skills development program. In 2019 this collaboration saw the launch of the pilot program with in Punjab and Sindh with promising results. around 1,000 university students graduated from the program, 34 percent of which were women.

70 percent of job seeking graduates were offered employment within three months of completing the program. In 2020, The program has been expanded to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The aim is to enroll 2,000 young men and women. The MoU with University of Peshawar is an endeavor towards that expansion.