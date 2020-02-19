WHO chief inspects coronavirus preparedness at PIMS

Islamabad: The World Health Organisation’s Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala and his team visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here the other day to discuss the medical management and isolation arrangements made by the hospital for potential importation of Coronavirus.

The WHO team visited the isolation rooms specially identified and equipped to house suspected cases. The team looked into available facilities and made a note of additional requirements for infection prevention and control and case management for ensuring efficient availability of medical services in isolation rooms. Dr. Palitha appreciated round-the-clock working of the PIMS staff at the isolation wards and reiterated continued support of WHO to the hospital administration.

Meanwhile, Dr. Palitha also handed over a personal protection kit to the Executive Director of the National Institute of Health Dr. Aamer Ikram during a simple ceremony held at NIH. The kit, which is part of WHO’s global preparedness support that will be enable countries to combat coronavirus.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Dr. Palitha appreciated the role of NIH in making necessary arrangements for the prevention of coronavirus in Pakistan. Dr. Aamer thanked WHO for the donation.